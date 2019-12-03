Minnie M. Deck, 92, of Mountain Valley Rd., Axton, Va., departed this life on Friday, November 29, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home with Dr. Thurman O. Echols Jr. Eulogist. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:30 until 2 p.m. Other times, the family will receive friends at the home of her niece, Vergie Myers, 4415 Mt. Valley Rd., Axton, Va.
Interment will follow at the Reynolds Family Cemetery, in Axton, Va.
Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Deck family.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
All-Piedmont District football lists announced
-
Henry County supervisors quickly stand up for guns in 'sanctuary' vote
-
Former Delegate Ward Armstrong will make bittersweet journey back to Richmond
-
This couple's romance, engagement and lives are quite a production -- literally
-
Henry County seeks to “set the record straight” on city reversion discussion