Mary Ann Craig DeGarmo, 62, of Bassett, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home.
Due to the current restrictions with the Covid-19 pandemic, a floating visitation will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday for immediate family in the Stout Family Cemetery with the Covid-19 restriction followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to Bassett Funeral Service to help with funeral expenses.
