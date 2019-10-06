DENNIS
Forest George
April 5, 1929
October 5, 2019
Forest George Dennis of Beverly Way, Martinsville, Virginia, passed on to glory on October 5, 2019 at the age of 90 years old. He was born April 5,1929 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Forest C. and Dorothy Lindner Dennis. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years was Ellen-Marie Dennis; and his son, Craig F. Dennis.
He is survived by his daughter, Carol Ellen Dennis of Lynchburg, Va.; sons, Glenn M. Dennis and wife, Patricia Gilley Dennis of Collinsville, Va. and Richard P. Dennis and wife Carla Armstrong Dennis of Raleigh, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Penny J. Dennis of Callaway, Md.; brother-in-law, John M. Herr and wife Betty Herr of Cape Cod, Mass.; six grandchildren, Rachel, Paul, and Robyn Dennis, Sasha Lewis, Michael Musgrove Jr., and Carrie DeGraw; and four great-grandchildren, Amaya and Caleb Musgrove and Madison and Abigail DeGraw.
Forest retired from DuPont in 1989. He graduated from the University of Colorado, served in the United States Air Force for four years, was a member of the Martinsville Singing Men, participated in the Full Gospel Business Men's Association, was an election official in Martinsville and treasurer of Teamwork Ministries, International.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Mercy Crossing. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. following the visitation with Pastor Jimmy Wood officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Teamwork Ministries, International, P.O. Box 4001, Martinsville Virginia 24115 or to Mercy Crossing, 1978 Joseph Martin Hwy, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, VA is serving the Dennis family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com