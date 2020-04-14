Dickerson, Alvin Wade

Alvin Wade Dickerson, 71, of Axton, Va., transitioned on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Sovah Health-Martinsville, He was born March 20, 1949, a son of the late A. D. and Inez Swanson Dickerson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Sterling and Lynwood Dickerson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joan Benton Dickerson, of the home; two daughters, Angela (Herbert) Norman, of Martinsville, Va.; and Kimberly (Richie) Mosley, of Greensboro, N.C.; three brothers, Glenn Dickerson, of Danville, Va.; Larry Dickerson, of Martinsville, Va.; and Lonnie Dickerson, of Richmond, Va.; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family will will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. and will be at the home at 245 Birchwood Road, Axton, Va.
In accordance with CDC guidelines all services will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
