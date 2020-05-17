Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Wiley Ann Ricard Dickerson departed this life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C. Born 1942, the oldest of six children, to Hazel Melvin Walker Ricard and Wiley Anthony Ricard, she was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Edward Dickerson II. She is survived by her three sons, three brothers and one sister. Wiley Ann was a graduate of West Virginia State College and was a teacher at several Elementary Schools in Peekskill, N.Y. and Fayetteville, N.C. She will leave behind an empty space which will be filled with her love. Many thanks to family and friends who supported her and her and her family throughout her blessed life.
Most Popular
-
Martinsville call center Young Williams sees outbreak of COVID-19, including one death
-
Woman found dead in her home in Henry County is identified
-
UPDATED: Second COVID-19 death in Henry County occurs at Sovah-Martinsville
-
UPDATED: VSP finds Jeep missing from a house in Henry County where a female was found dead Wednesday
-
UPDATED: Henry County employee one of 5 positives tests, 1 new hospitalization for COVID-19; 2 more cases in Patrick