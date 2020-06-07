November 8, 1960 - June 4, 2020 Anthony Clay Dillard, 59, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Sovah Health of Martinsville. He was born November 8, 1960 in Axton, Virginia to the late Bobbie Dillard and Helen Hairston Dillard. The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Wright Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Charles Whitfield officiating the service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park, Spencer, Virginia. A public visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 2 until 7 p.m. in the Wright Funeral Service chapel, with the family being present from 2 until 4 p.m. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed for all services. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

