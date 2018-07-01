DILLARD
Mary
February 15, 1952
June 28, 2018
Mary (Louise) Dillard, 66, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, June 28, 2018. She was born in Bassett on February 15, 1952 to the late Cornelius S. Edmonds Sr. and the late Almeta Sheff Edmonds Claybrooks. Louise was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tilwanza "Tee" Taylor; and her stepfather, Joseph Claybrooks.
Louise is survived by her loving husband of twenty years, Donald Dillard; children, Reva Wainwright (Damian), Ralph Taylor )Alicia) and Natasha "Cha" Carolina; nine grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; and eight brothers and sisters, Rumile Pannell, Cornelius Edmonds, Jr., Harrison Edmonds, Caswell Edmonds, Ada Claybrooks, Harvey Claybrooks, Sally Giles and Sopthia Claybrooks.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 2, 2018 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mercy Crossing Church where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Carver Memorial Gardens.
