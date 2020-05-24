Lillie Frances Turner Doyle, 93, of Martinsville, died on May 20, 2020, at her home. She was born on March 21, 1927, to Joshua Thomas Turner and Ida Stone Turner of Henry County, both deceased. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Wilbur S. Doyle Sr., and daughter Mary Elizabeth Doyle. She is survived by her two daughters, Gail Doyle Smith (Wright) of Wilmington, N.C., and Sarah Doyle Krebs (Bill) of Greensboro, N.C.; two sons, Wilbur S. "Smitty" Doyle Jr. of Martinsville, and David Reid Doyle (Meg) of Wilmington, N.C.; her grandchildren, John Gregory IV (Leslie), Elizabeth Morgan, Major William Krebs Jr. (Krista), Turner Krebs (Agustina), Kathryn McCarthy (Tony), Heather Lowder (Matthew), Laura Doyle, Reid Doyle, and Alex Rollman (James); and 12 great-grandchildren. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Martinsville, Former President of the Garden Study Club, and President of the Wilbur S. and Lillie T. Doyle Foundation. A private graveside service will be held for her immediate family and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church of Martinsville, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
