DRADY
He grew up in Hollywood, Florida, and graduated from McArthur High School, Florida Atlantic University, and Nova University with an MS in Biochemistry. Eddie moved to Virginia in 2002 where he was in the real estate business. He is survived by his lifelong companion, Kathleen McDanel of the home and his sister, Paula Drady of Patrick Springs.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Eddie was a lover of all animals, great and small, rescuing and adopting many cats and dogs during his life. The family requests all memorials be made to the Humane Society of Martinsville and Henry County.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Drady as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.