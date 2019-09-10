DRAPER
Nell Bennett
September 7, 2019
Nell Bennett Draper, 89, of Martinsville, Va., passed away Saturday September 7, 2019, at her residence. She was born to the late Homer C. and Lula Bell Stultz Bennett. Nell was a lifetime member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church where she was the church treasure for more than fifty years, member of the United Methodist Woman's Lydia Circle and the Pleasant quilters group along with various other committees . She was an AVON sales lady and was a babysitter most of her life.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Ray Draper; one brother, Joseph Bennett and one sister, Margaret B. Wells.
Surviving are two sons, Glenwood Draper and Stephen Draper both of Martinsville, one daughter and special friend, Betsy Ann Draper and Michele Wimmer of Copperhill, Va.; one grandson, Kenneth Ray Draper and wife, Jody and one great-grandchild, Emily Draper.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday September 11, 2019, in Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Gi-Il Lee officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday September 10, 2019, in the Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Roselawn Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.