Drew, Caolyn

Carolyn P. Drew, was born on January 24, 1933, in Abingdon, Va., a daughter of the late Joseph and Savannah Sales Page and transitioned on February 12, 2020, in Knightdale, N.C. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter (June) Reynolds, II and her second husband, Frank Drew.
She attended Virginia State College where she received her Bachelors degree in education. She worked in the Martinsville School System for over 30 years as a Elementary Teacher and reading specialist.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Leah (Lea-Lea) R. Harris; her son, Walter (Rocky) Reynolds III; two sisters, Deloris Riddick, and Wanda Tallakson; two brothers, Ervin Page and Kenneth Page; one grandchild, Ryan Reynolds Harris and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Kelvin Perry, officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive East Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral and will be at her home 310 Fifth Street, Martinsville, Va. at other times.
