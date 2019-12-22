William F. Duncan, 89, of Bassett, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Blue Ridge Therapy Connection.
He was born in Montgomery County on August 26, 1930, to the late Elmer Duncan and the late Mollie Smith Duncan. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Thomas "Tommy" Boothe; brothers, Edward Duncan, Richard "Bud" Duncan, Thurman Duncan and Carl Duncan; and sisters, Clara Mae Kinsley and Lois Barker.
He was a charter member of the Faith Baptist Church where he had served as a Deacon, Sunday school superintendent and usher.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Phyllis Albert Duncan; four daughters, Debra K. Duncan, Patricia D. Graham (George), Donna D. Boothe (Richard) and Janice L. English; six grandchildren, Tim Duncan, Shannon Simmons, Tonia Gilley, Clay Boothe, Joshua (Josh) Duncan and Melissa English; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Gladys Young.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 23, 2019, from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with Dr. David Towler officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Blue Ridge Therapy Connection and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care in Stuart for all the care and kindness shown Ford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 18981 Jeb Stuart Hwy, Stuart, VA 24171, or the Alzheimer's Association, 3959 Electric Rd. Suite 357, Roanoke, VA 24018.
