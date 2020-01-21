James D. "Jim" Eames Jr. passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Brian Center, Eden, N.C.
He was born in Martinsville on December 5, 1956 to the late James Douglas and Jacqueline Mann Eames. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Eames Dillon.
He had worked for Time Warner Cable as a computer IT. He loved computer work, cooking, yard work, was a sci-fi buff, and he was a fun and a compassionate man.
He is survived by a sister, Dianne Dhonnhok; three nieces, Tosha Porter, Dee Dee Richardson and Missy Wood; and one nephew, Tommy Dhonnhok.
His service will be announced at a later date.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.