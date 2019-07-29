EANES
November 27, 1952
July 26, 2019
Eanes, 66, of Dandridge, Tenn., passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home. He was born, November 27, 1952 in Bassett, Va. the son of the late Henry S. and Eva Haynes Eanes and was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Carmody Eanes; sisters, Dahlia Turner and Delois Eanes; brothers, David and Donald Eanes. Dewey was a retired 20 year military veteran. He served as a Gunnery Sergeant for the United States Marine Corp. (Semper Fi) and in Operation Desert Storm. He had a love of cats and wildlife of all kinds and was sometimes referred to as the raccoon whisperer.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Mary Jane Eanes and Becky Parton both of Dandridge, Tenn.; brothers, Daniel (Millie) Eanes, Doug (Phala) Eanes, and Dennis Eanes all of Virginia; sister, Doris (Bobby) Walls of Virginia; mother-in-law, Mae Stone Carmody; sisters-in-law, Suzanne (Sonny)Hedgecock and Dee Dee (David) Burchette all of North Carolina; family friend, Lynn Shea; and many nieces; nephews; cousins; friends; and neighbors.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
