December 17, 1931 - May 29, 2020 Mildred Adkins Eanes, age 88, of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her only child, Betty, Betty's fiancé, Clyde, and the hospice chaplain as he prayed the 23 Psalm. Mildred retired from Dupont in 1995 with 35 years of service. She was an avid Jeff Gordon fan and always sported a Jeff Gordon racing jacket. In 2010 she was given the opportunity to have lunch with Jeff at Chatmoss Country Club which brought her great joy. Betty and Mildred enjoyed dining out together; always having breakfast before Betty went to work and then Mildred was seen faithfully daily picking Betty up at her job to have lunch. Mildred was born on December 17, 1931, to the late George Robert Adkins and Betty Holley Adkins. The youngest of eight children she was predeceased by four brothers, Arthur, Grady, Noah and John Adkins and two sisters, Ethel Wilson and Florence Bolling. Her husband Oliver Thomas "Jiggs" Eanes passed away in 1973. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Ruth Eanes Wagoner (fiancé, Clyde Hylton) and her sister, Hazel Adkins Shively. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday June 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. A viewing will be held 30 minutes prior to the service for family and friends. Because of current restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, each person is to wear a protective face covering and follow distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Eanes family.
