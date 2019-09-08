EARLES
Vera Riddle
March 12, 1918
September 6, 2019
Vera Riddle Earles, formally of Axton, Va., passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Chase City Health and Rehab Center. She was born on March 12, 1918 to the late Joseph Henry Riddle and Nannie Lee Eanes Riddle. She was 101 years of age. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Roar Earles; sons, Fred Maxwell Earles and Jesse Lonnie Earles; daughter, Joan Madeline Earles, two great-granddaughters, Ainsley Riane Gauldin and Catelynn Grace Earles; as well as five brothers; and five sisters.
Mrs. Earles was a member of County Line Christian Church and had been a homemaker.
She is survived by her children, Nancy Gauldin, Sue Haynes (Bud), and Jerry Earles (Lewis Ann); daughter-in-law, Dee Jones (Jesse); grandchildren, Tony Earles (Joanne), Michelle Stegall (Robert), Madlyn Gauldin (Brad), Billy Gauldin (Susan), Mark Gauldin (Tina), Angie Gauldin, Christopher Earles (Jennifer), and Corey Earles (Christy); and brother, Dennis Riddle from West Chicago, Illinois. Also surviving are fifteen great-grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at County Line Christian Church with Minister Dean Ashby officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church and other times at the home of Jerry and Lewis Ann Earles. Burial will be at the Riddle Family Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Riddle Cemetery Fund c/o Lucille Shelton, 9359 Chatham Road, Martinsville, VA 24112 or to Stillborn Speak c/o Corey Earles, 3465 Elk Creek Drive, Christiansburg, VA 24073, or to County Line Christian Church, 12711 Chatham Road, Axton, VA 24054.
