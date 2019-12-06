Edelen, John

John Fenwick Edelen Sr., age 92, returned home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Born on April 14, 1927 to James Gough Edelen Sr. and Genevieve Hilton Edelen of Baltimore, Md.. He grew up with his mother, father, brother and sisters and spent his Saturday mornings at the theater and tending to his family's victory garden during World War II. He attended Loyola High School and had a passion for sports more so than academics, playing lacrosse and ice hockey. Beginning in 1950, he served in the U.S. Army for two years and was assigned to the 116th Combat Construction Engineers, Co. A at Fort Belvoir, Va. Following this, he joined his father, uncle, and brother working for the J.G. Edelen Company in Baltimore.
Selling furniture hardware brought Finney on frequent trips to southwestern Virginia where he met his bride-to-be, Nancy Ellen Lackey of Woolwine. They were married in 1957 and soon filled their home in Martinsville with four children. Finney passed along his love of sports and music to his children, serving as little league coach, Martinsville High School band booster, and carting his kids to horse shows in the area. Anyone that knew him would know he had one speed—full throttle—in whatever he did. He was not one to slow down and even in his 60s showed his pride for the Martinsville High School football team by roller-blading around the track with a Bulldog flag whenever the team scored a touchdown. He established the Martinsville office of the J. G. Edelen Company in 1997 and was proud to have his sons Jay and Ed join the company which he remained active in even after retirement. Family was his heart and soul throughout his life, whether it be work or home or play. As a "northerner", he was a bit of an odd character here in southern Virginia, but regardless he formed close bonds with his in-law kin here and was beloved by his Lackey kin.
Finney was an active member and volunteer at St. Joseph Catholic Church, ushering and maintaining church grounds for many years. Finney also played for St. Joseph in the local church softball league. A devoted grandfather to his nine grandchildren, he enjoyed trips to Vermont, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Texas to visit them. After his ice skating injury in 2006 he was very limited physically, but remained the center of attention and object of great affection for his family. The Edelen family is grateful to the loving caregivers that have attended to him for the past 13 years, making him as comfortable as possible in a difficult situation. He's now free of his afflictions and the family takes comfort in that.
Finney is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Edelen of Martinsville, Va.; children, John F. "Jay" Edelen Jr. of Martinsville, Va., daughter, Andrea Powell and husband, Terry Powell, of Hellertown, Pa., son, Chris Edelen and wife, Kristin Coffey, of Houston, Texas, and son, Edward "Ed" Edelen and wife, Pei Shu Sun, of Baltimore, Md. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jessica Powell of Berkeley, Calif., Garrett Powell of Hellertown, Pa., Elizabeth Edelen of Durham, N.C., Yana Edelen of Los Angeles, Calif., Patrick Edelen of San Francisco, Calif., John and Sarah Edelen of Houston, Texas, and Oliver and Cyrus Edelen of Baltimore, Md.
He was predeceased by his parents, James Gough and Genevieve Hilton Edelen; brothers, James Gough Edelen Jr. and William H. "Billy" Edelen; as well as sisters, Ellen Leigh Ogle and Jane Frances Healy.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., followed by interment at Roselawn cemetery. The family will receive friends at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4 until 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2481 Spruce St., Martinsville, VA 24112
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, Va. is serving the Edelen family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.