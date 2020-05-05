James "Jim" William Edwards, 71, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home.
He was born on August 10, 1948, in Hillsville, Virginia, to the late James and Helen Shupe Edwards. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
Mr. Edwards is survived by his sons, Michael J. Edwards and William A. Edwards; sister, Donna Sue Wright; brothers, Johnny Edwards (Jeanie), Ronald Edwards, and Charles Edwards (Anne); grandchildren, Brittany Annette Lawless (Tommy), Hunter Michael Edwards, and Kayli Brooke Edwards; great-granddaughter, Leia Lawless, and finacee Agnes Woolridge.
Graveside services will be private.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
To plant a tree in memory of James Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.