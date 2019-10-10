Edwards, Michael Wayne

Michael Wayne Edwards Sr., was born on June 3, 1951, in Patrick County, Va. He departed this life on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the home. He was the second of three children born to the late Robert Lee Edwards and Ruth Houchins Edwards.
He was a 1969 graduate of George Washington Carver High School. After which he was employed by Fieldcrest Cannon in Fieldale, Va. for 34 years.
He was married to Valeria Clark Edwards, with one son, Michael Edwards Jr. from his former marriage to Gwendolyn Hayes Niblett.
He was a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ - Stuart, Va., where he was ordained as an Elder. He served in the Good News Jail Ministry for the past thirteen years, serving as worship leader at City Farm Jail on the second Sundays.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents Wythe and Fannie "Grubus" Redd Edwards Taylor, and George and Odessa Rucker Houchins Sr.; and his parents.
He leaves to mourn his passing, and cherish the memories, his wife, Valeria Clark Edwards; son, Michael (Ulonda) Edwards Jr. of Ridgeway, Va.; one brother, James Robert Edwards of Setauket, N.Y.; one sister, Susan (Jaime) Torres of Ridgeway, Va.; two grandchildren, MiChaela Edwards and U'Lyssa Edwards of Ridgeway, Va.; four aunts, Iris (Andrew) Patterson, Barbara Payne Dalton, Charity (Neil) Martin of Ridgeway, Va., and Edith Pitzer of Martinsville, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives.
Visitation of family and friends will be held at First Christian Church DOC, 131 Forest Lane in Stuart, Va., from 7 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, and 12 until 1 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Mayo Missionary Baptist Church, 3554 Horsepasture Price Rd., Ridgeway, Va., followed by the Homegoing Service at 1 p.m. Other times visitation at the home 885 Wagon Trail Rd. Ridgeway, Va. Burial will be held at Christian View Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church DOC or NSPDK Youth. Services are entrusted to Perry & Spencer Funeral Home of Madison, N.C.