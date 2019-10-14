Reba Perry Elmina Edwards, 90, of Henry, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born on April 1, 1929, to the late Robert Perry and Virgie Dinkins Perry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Edwards Jr.; sisters, Robbie Taylor and Betty Perry; and a brother, Dan Perry.
Mrs. Edwards was a member of Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. She was also a member of their United Methodist Women as well as their Wesley Seekers Sunday School Class. Reba was a great mother, loved her family dearly, had a green thumb, and was an excellent cook.
She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Tate (Renzor) of Beaverdam, Va., and Mary Walters of Danville, Va.; sons, Robert "Bob" Andrew Edwards (Cindy) of Collinsville, Va., and Dr. Paul T. Edwards (Angela) of Mathews, Va.; sisters, Helen Stubbs of Florida and Dona Robbins of Florida; brother, R.C. Perry of Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Sarah Bolton (Brandon), Amanda Young (Brandon), Nathan Edwards (Sarah), Mary Louise Tate, Ashley Shultz (Michael), Ken Jordan (Nicole), Edward Walters, and D.J. Walters; and five great-grandchildren, Hunter Bolton, Grace Young, Parker Young, Angel Shultz, and Paisley Jordan.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church with the Reverend Kameron Wilds officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Dale Memorial Park in Chesterfield, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 3907, Martinsville, VA 24115 or to Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, 2703 Daniels Creek Rd, Collinsville, VA 24078.
