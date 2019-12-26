Carolyn Eggleston, age 92, of Winston Salem, N.C., passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019, after a long illness.
She was a long-time resident of Bassett, Va.,before moving to Salemtowne Moravian Home in Winston Salem, N.C. She was born on November 2, 1927, in Bassett, Va., to Clenard L. and Bertie Turner Ingram. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of forty-three years, Clyde J. Eggleston; her son, Dwight, as well as her parents; her stepmother, Dorothy Ingram; a brother, A.G. Ingram; and a sister, Ester Lee Ingram Wysor.
She is survived by her two children: a daughter, Sherryl Peters (Randy) of Winston Salem, N.C., and a son, John Eggleston of Virginia Beach, Va.; two grandchildren, Kristen Watson (Tripp) of Birmingham, Ala., and Stephen Peters of Los Angeles, Calif.; one great-grandson, Robert Watson; and her brother, Clenard Allen Ingram (Jean) of Roanoke.
After graduating from Bassett High School, Carolyn attended Madison College and Radford College where she studied business. After marrying, Carolyn and Clyde lived in Bluefield, WV, before returning to Bassett. Carolyn worked in the office of Bassett Furniture's Chair Plant until she retired.
A longtime member of Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, Carolyn served tirelessly for many years in a number of capacities including the children's ministry. She delivered tapes to the homebound elderly when she was in her eighties! She loved growing flowers, and was a member of the Pocahontas Garden Club Auxiliary. She was an avid reader, and she instilled a love of reading in her children. She was intrigued by genealogy and the stories of people's lives. She took great pleasure in her morning coffee, reading her newspaper, and doing the crossword in ink. She loved to laugh, she loved music, she loved all animals, and she never met a stranger. Above all, she was devoted to her family and sought to bring them joy.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home in Bassett. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m., officiated by the Rev. George Hearn. Interment will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Bassett Historical Center, 3964 Fairystone Hwy, Bassett, VA 24055, or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Arrangements are by Collins Funeral Home in Bassett.
