Buren Randolph Elgin, 92, of Stuart, Va., died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Landmark of Stuart, Va. He was born July 27, 1927, in Roanoke, Va., to the late Ora Roberson Elgin and Buren Alexander Elgin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Violet Wood Elgin; one brother, Bill Elgin; and twin infant sons, Garry Gene and Barry Dean Elgin.
He was a member of Pleasant Grove Christian Church, was in the Preston Ruritan Club, and was a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Martinsville, Va., until his retirement. He served in the United States Army during World War II.
Surviving are one daughter, Pam Elgin of Salem, Va.; one son, Steve (Cindy) Elgin of Forest, Va.; four sisters, Patricia Rorrer of Lynchburg, Va., Betty Jane Holt of Stuart, Va., Sandra (Kirby) Richardson of Moneta, Va., June (Marvin) Gunter of Stuart, Va.; one brother, Glenn Elgin of Martinsville, Va.; and one grandson, Andrew Elgin of Forest, Va.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services Chapel in Stuart with Brother Jim Pence and the Reverend Danny Gilley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Landmark Center in Stuart and Mountain Valley Hospice for their loving care of Randolph.
Flowers will be appreciated, or memorial gifts may be made to Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5285 Preston Road, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Elgin family. Online condolences can be made at www.norrisfuneralservices.com.
