Ellis, Charles

ELLIS
He was born on October 8, 1946, to Delmar and Lorene Nickelson Ellis.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Freeman Ellis; and his sister, Gala Wyatt and her husband, Cliff.
Charles was the manager of Ryan's Restaurant and was presently working at Kings Grant. Charles loved serving the public and working with people.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home, officiated by the Reverend Bill Preskitt. Interment will be held at Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church in Patrick County.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
