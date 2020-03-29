Richard Neale Estep, 86, of Ridgeway, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Sovah Health, Martinsville.
He was born in Washington D.C. on July 5, 1933, to the late Walter Anson Estep Sr. and the Late Elda Trieber Estep. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Courtney Thomasson and his ex-wife, Norma Estep.
Richard was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army where he was assigned to the Service Comand 504 Airborne Infantry. He was an active member of the Ridgeway District Volunteer Fire Department for 52 years, where he served as the Fire Chief and an Engineer. He retired from Old Dominion Freight Line after 29 years of service
He is survived by his children, Teresa Thomasson (Lane), Jennifer Draper (Jimmy), Elaine LaBalboa (Joe) and Neale Estep; granddaughter, Jessica Thomasson; brothers, Walter Estep Jr. and Steuart Estep (Charlotte); sister, Loretta Wolfe, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
All services will be private due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Ridgeway District Volunteer Fire Department, 60 Magnolia Street, Ridgeway, VA 24148.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Estep family.
