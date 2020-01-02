Eure, Byron Ross

Mr. Byron Ross Eure, 51, of 36 Bradford Court, Martinsville, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at SOVAH Health – Martinsville.
Born May 18, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Bruce Vernon Eure and Carol Anne James Eure.
Mr. Eure attended Stockton State University and received his bachelor's degree in Accounting. He was employed at Angler's Choice in Martinsville, Virginia. Mr. Eure was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and Omega Psi Phi fraternity.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Dr. Terri Younger-Eure of the residence; two daughters, Alexah and Asiah Eure, both of Martinsville, Virginia; one brother, Ashley Eure (Sachie) of Orlando, Florida; one uncle, Ronald James of Taylorsville, North Carolina; his mother-in-law, Celia Younger of Jackson, New Jersey; two nieces, Reina and Micah Eure; one nephew, Issa Eure; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life for Mr. Eure will be conducted on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dion Noel. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 6 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
