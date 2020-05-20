January 10, 1937 - Saturday, May 16, 2020 Mr. Howard Glen Felts, age 83, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Bolivia, N.C., at Universal Healthcare System-Brunswick. Mr. Felts was born on January 10, 1937, in Surry County to Percy and Virginia Foster Felts. Mr. Felts was a United States Army Veteran having served in 27th Artillery 3rd Armored Division. Mr. Felts was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his children, Eddie Felts and wife, Kim, of Oak Island, N.C., Donna Pelton and husband, Dan, of Brentwood, Tenn., John Felts and wife, Robin, of Hendersonville, Tenn.; brother, David Felts and wife, Phyllis, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; grandchildren, Ally Pelton of Brentwood, Tenn., Ryan Pelton and wife, Morgan, of West End, N.C., Rachel Pelton of Charlotte, N.C., and Kayla Gravely and husband, Tony, of Radford, Va. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private graveside service will be conducted at Little Elkin Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Gwyn Anderson officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
