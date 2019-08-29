FERGUSON
A. Wilson
January 4, 1929
August 28, 2019
A. Wilson Ferguson, 90, of Bassett, Va., passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Martinsville on January 4, 1929 to the late Wilson M. Ferguson and the late Ethel Carter Ferguson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Edward Ferguson, Charles H. Ferguson and Robert "Earl" Ferguson; one sister, Nadine Ferguson.
He was a member of the Bassett Church of the Brethren and served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Dorothy P. Ferguson; son, Thomas W. Ferguson; Vickie Bullins;
Two grandchildren; four great-grandsons; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Clyde Hylton and the Rev. Maynard Baker officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Roselawn Burial Park with military honors by the Veterans Honor Guard of Martinsville and Henry County.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Ferguson family.