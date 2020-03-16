Finney, Johnsie

Our community sadly lost one of its most charismatic and devoted members on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, when Johnsie Patricia Finney passed away peacefully at the Blue Ridge Nursing Home in Martinsville, Va.
Johnsie Patricia Finney was born on March 17, 1951, in Martinsville, to John Patrick Finney and Naomi M. Finney. The eldest of four children, Johnsie was a devout Christian and volunteer to many organizations throughout the Martinsville/Henry County community as well as her home church. From helping the sick at her local hospital, writing articles of interest in the community newspaper, or volunteering as a poll worker for various local and national elections, Johnsie lived her life in the service of others. She often demonstrated her kindness and selflessness by frequently taking time to share her relentless optimism, pearls of wisdom, or offer prayer for those that needed it. A graduate of Martinsville High School in 1969, she went on to attend St. Paul's College in Lawrenceville, Virginia as well as a graduate from the National Business College. Johnsie worked for years in the law offices of Williams, Luck, and Williams, in the office of Perry Harrold, and the Martinsville Bulletin. Later, she enjoyed her role as a driver and caregiver with Stepping Stones, a day and transportation program for individuals with disabilities. She was a proud member of Mt. Zion United Holy Church under the pastorship of Ms. Lavarra Hagwood and worked diligently in the operations of the Fayette Street Historical Building.
Johnsie was preceded in death by two siblings and both parents and is survived by one daughter, Aisha Williams of New York; two sons, Dijon Finney of Calif., and Isaiah Scales of Martinsville; nephew, Andre Philpott of Martinsville; one brother, Philip Finney of Martinsville; one aunt, Goldie Finney of Martinsville, seven grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends who love and will miss her dearly.
Unfortunately, due to progressing health concerns of the COVID-19, the family will not have a public funeral and observe the homegoing in private. An online memorial will be posted soon to social media. A public memorial may occur in the future. The family would like to express gratitude and appreciation for the support, care, and prayers shown by so many during this time.
