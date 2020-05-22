May 18, 2020 Paris Sy'mone Finney, infant daughter of Indea Johnson and Jemontae (Tae) Finney, went to Heaven on May 18, 2020. Other than her parents, she is survived by two brothers, Jamarion and Carmelo Finney; grandparents, Tamika Williamson, Calvin Finney, Shawndell Johnson, and Auntera Hagwood; step grandparents, Reginald Williamson and Wanda Johnson; great-grandparents, Earnestine Wells Hagwood, Lillie Mae Reynolds, Bernard Johnson, Thomas and Ivy Hagwood; and uncles, Jeremiah Finney, Timothy Seay, and Deontae Williamson. A private family service will beh held in the Johnson Family cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Finney family.
