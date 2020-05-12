February 19, 1944 - Sunday, May 10, 2020 Audrey E. Flannagan, 76, of
Ridgeway, Va., took her journey home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born in Meadowview, Va, on February 19, 1944, to the late Perry Eller and Pauline Eller Collins. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years, Raymond W. Flannagan and her grandson, Kevin Michael Trent. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Duncan (Ervin) of Patrick Springs, Va., and Judy Coleman (Jeff) of Martinsville, Va.; four grandchildren, Lee Duncan (Emily) of Walnut Cove, N.C., Charlie Coleman (Ashtin) of Poplar Beach, N.C., Shannon Rakes (Brandon) of Bassett, Va., and Sherry Duncan (fiancé, Erik Suttle) of Rich Creek, Va. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Sadie Coleman, Jackson Coleman, Jemma Duncan, and Emmitt Duncan; brother, Wayne A. Eller Sr.; nephew, Wayne A. Eller Jr.; and lastly, her special friends of Tops group #413 of Ridgeway, Va. and numerous other special friends. Audrey was a long time member of One Accord Baptist Church where she served as church secretary and on various other committees. She worked for Tultex Corp. for more than 20 years. Through this job she made many friends and traveled to more than 10 countries. There will be a private graveside homegoing celebration held at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va. The family will receive visitors at her home, 125 Elam Dr. Ridgeway, VA 24148. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA 24112. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Flannagan family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.