Flood, Carlton

Carlton E. Flood, 61, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday March 17, 2020, at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem, Va.
He was born in Martinsville, Va., to Carlton W. Flood Sr. and Francis Flood. He was preceded in death by his father, Carlton W. Flood Sr. Carlton E. Flood graduated from Martinsville High School in June of 1977.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Francis Flood; his nephew, Kyle Flood of the home; four brothers, Jeffrey Corbett (Marie) of Martinsville, Va., Michael Flood (Telesia) of Winston-Salem, N.C., Terry Flood of Boston, Mass., and Larry Flood (Amy) of Danville, Va.; one sister, Desiree Flood Hairston (Lenny) of Martinsville, Va.; his nieces, Lindsey Corbett, Susan Corbett and Chelsea Stewart; his nephews, Kris Flood, Kyle Flood, Chance Flood and Zackary Gantt; and special friends, Willie Hairston, Wayne Hairston and Jonah Martin.
Little Carlton was employed by Globmans Department Store, Tultex Corporation and KFC Restaurant. He was baptized as one of Jehovahs Witnesses in September of 1973. He was a full time volunteer at the World Headquarters of Jehovahs Witnesses for more than a year. He enjoyed attending District Conventions and Assemblies of Jehovahs Witnesses.
Little Carlton enjoyed being in the field ministry. He enjoyed telling others about Gods Word the Bible. He enjoyed Quizzing his sister Desiree on the scriptures.He enjoyed being with his family and friends. Little Carlton enjoyed playing Scrabble, playing cards and video games with his best friend Wayne and many other friends. He loved sports, he always loved looking at the Basketball games with his Mom and nephew Kyle.
Little Carlton always enjoyed when the family got together to watch the Super Bowl and when his sister fixed special snacks. He always loved telling funny jokes and laughing. Little Carlton was a prolific Artist. He won many awards for his Artwork. His favorite Portrait pictures were the ones he did of Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan. He even did a special character design for a local restaurant. He loved music. His favorite singers, Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan. Carltons favorite music groups were Earth Wind and Fire and The Brothers Johnson. Little Carlton had a chance to visit his congregation of friends at the Kingdom Hall about a month before his passing. Carlton was truly loved by his family and friends.
The visitation is at the residence of Francis Flood, 1151 East Church St Apt 12A, Martinsville, VA 24112, Martins Landing Apartments.
Simpson Funeral Home is in charge of the Arrangements. Due to the Coronavirus Memorial arrangements have been postponed to a much later time.
To plant a tree in memory of Carlton Flood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.