Flythe, Katharine Thorington

Katharine "Katrina" Thorington Flythe, 85 years old, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was a native of Montgomery, Alabama.
Katrina was predeceased by her parents, Admiral Alexander Clark Thorington and Katharine T. Thorington.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Chuck) Dupree of Portsmouth, Va., Margaret Philhower of Raleigh, N.C., and son, Sutton (Cameron) Flythe of Raleigh, N.C. Katrina has five wonderful grandchildren, Alex Philhower, Lindsay and Cole Dykes, Simon, Wyatt and Banks Flythe.
Katrina was a graduate of Mary Baldwin College and taught school for a brief period of time. Her passion was playing bridge, with her friends and bridge club. She was a sustainer in the Charity League, Wednesday Book Club, Garden Study Club.
The celebration for Katrina will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E Church St, Martinsville, Va., and following the service the reception will be at the Parish House.
