Clive Lee Foley, 91, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Sovah Health, Martinsville. He was born on May 2, 1928 to the late Grover Foley and the late Ella Washington Foley. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Foley and a sister, Donna Foley.
Clive is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Virginia Matherly Foley; daughter, Lisa Marlow of Martinsville; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, James Foley (Barbara) of Bassett and Robert Foley of North Carolina; sisters, Margaret Shumate (Horace) of Bassett and Annie Harris of Patrick County; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Dean Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow in Henry Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Foley family.