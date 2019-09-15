FOLEY
Clyde M.
September 4, 1945
September 11, 2019
Clyde M. Foley, 74, of Fairmont, N.C., died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Medical University of South Carolina.
Born September 4, 1945 in Patrick County, Va. Clyde was a son of the late Guy Willie Foley and Verda Mize Foley and was preceded in death by a son, Stacey M. Foley; a sister, Lillie Mae Foley; and a brother, Junior Foley.
Clyde was a wonderful gifted man. He was a welder, machinist and a formulator. His coatings are widely used in window film industry. He was co-founder of several companies including Commonwealth Laminating and Coatings. He strived for perfection in all he did. Clyde had served during Vietnam in the United States Navy having received the Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Virginia F. Foley of the residence; son, Ronald Foley (Lavonda) of Lumberton, N.C.; sisters, Clara Craig (Joey Craig) and Thelma Oliver (Thomas) all of Bassett; brothers, Waco Foley (Lessie) and Clarence Foley all of Patrick Co. and Arnold Foley (Irene) of Henry, Co.; two grandchildren, Cody M. Foley (Christina) and Kayla Reese Foley; and a great-grandson, Caiden M. Foley.
The funeral will be graveside at the Foley Mize Family Cemetery, Pole Bridge Rd., Patrick County, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Don Reynolds officiating. Military Rites will be by Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. The family will assemble at the Martinsville Chapel of Norris Funeral Services Sunday at 1 p.m. and will go in procession to the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl/. Memphis, TN 38105.
