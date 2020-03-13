Elsie J. Foley, 84, of Martinsville, died on Wednesday, March 10, 2020, at Sovah Health-Martinsville.
She was born in Floyd, Virginia, on April 28, 1935, to the late Everett Elton Janney and the late Laura Mae Wyatt Janney.
She was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Nathan Foley; brother, Elton Ray Janney; and sisters, Clarice Janney Sigmon, Ginger Janney Harris and Louise Janney McGhee.
She is survived by four children, Ronny L. Foley, Carlton M. Foley, Tammy Foley Feazelle and Cindy Foley James; seven grandchildren, Sarah Robertson, C.J. Foley, Gary Wright, Jamie Foley, JoAnn Palmer, Nina Kessel and Brandee Feazelle; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 13, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Dennis Bender officiating. Burial will follow in the Wyatt Family Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Foley family.
To plant a tree in memory of Elsie Foley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.