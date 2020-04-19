Foley, Emma Lou Edwards

Mrs. Emma Lou Edwards Foley, age 88, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Clint Edwards and Clyde Atwood Edwards.
Mrs. Foley is survived by her husband, James William Foley; one daughter, Mozelle Sizemore; two sons, Donny Hughes (Melva) and Bruce Foley (Sonya); one sister, Reba Sexton; one brother, Thomas Edwards; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, the family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.
A private graveside service will be held.
Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Foley Family.
