Mary Crigger Foley, 64, of Bassett, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her home. She was born in Martinsville, Virginia on November 22, 1955 to the late Muncy Crigger and the late Mary Lovell Crigger. She was also preceded in by her husband, Ronald W. "Ronnie" Foley.
She was a member of New Life Baptist Church and retired from Kimball Hospitality.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Donnie Dunn; grandson, Eric Hodges; great-grandchildren, Cassie Turner, Cheyenne Hodges, Matthew Hodges, Sierra Dunn and Dixie Dunn; two brothers, Dicky Crigger and James Crigger; three sisters, Sally Jinright, Eva Harsanyi, Debbie Minnick; several nieces and nephews; and a close family friend, Roy Gilley.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel or other times at Mary's home. The funeral service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service with Pastor Cletus Lackey officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Foley family.
