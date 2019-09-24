HUDSON
Maggie Forbes
January 23, 1925
September 22, 2019
Maggie (Billie) Forbes Hudson, 94, of
Martinsville, Va., died Sunday, September 22, 2019, after a long illness.
She was born in Patrick County on January 23, 1925 to John Arthur Forbes and Kitty Sue Turner Forbes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Carl Anders Hudson and her brothers, Rezinald Vaughn, Charles Vaughn, Johnnie A. Forbes, and Linburgh Forbes.
(Billie) worked at DuPont, Sales Knitting, Cooper and Ratcliff Grocery Store, Sears, and Kmart. She enjoyed her family, travel, gardening, and reading. She enjoyed attending Sunday School and church services at Fontaine Baptist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Regina and husband Lawrence Rackow of Roanoke; son, Roger and wife Vicki Hudson of Ridgeway, and four grandchildren; Samantha Rackow (Lance Hale), Amber Batten, Sabrina Earle (Chris), and Carl W. Hudson, along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends at the Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Bassett at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. A graveside service will then be held at Patrick Memorial Gardens in Stuart, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fontaine Baptist Church.