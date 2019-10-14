France, Evelyn

Mrs. Evelyn Turner France, age 92, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William Herbert Turner and the late Iva Nolen Turner. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Garfield Lane France.
She was retired from Dupont with 35 years of service. She was a charter member of First Baptist Church of Collinsville where she was a member of the WMU (Iva Turner Circle). She enjoyed quilting, sewing, painting, crafts, flowers, her church and her family.
Mrs. France is survived by one daughter, Carol France Carter; one son, David Lane France (Pam); one sister, Phyllis Turner Prillaman (Clyde); one granddaughter, Jessica Lee Carter; one grandson, Zachary Lane France (Jennifer); numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Collinsville with the Reverend Larry Cheek officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.ollins Funeral Home at Bassett, Va., is respectfully serving the France Family.