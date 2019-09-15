FRANKLIN
Frances Long
July 17, 1930
September 12, 2019
Frances Long Franklin, 89, of Dillons Fork Road, Fieldale, Va., died Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was born in Henry County, Va. on July 17, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Evelyn Mae Conway Long and Felix Simon Long. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Bernard Franklin.
Frances was born and grew up west of Fieldale with her family. She fell in love with George Bernard Franklin at first sight, and they married on Christmas Eve, 1948. She worked for the Henry County Sheriff's Department for decades as a deputized employee, performing in a wide-range of administrative and official roles. She loved ballroom dancing and after much effort, convinced her husband, Bernard, to take lessons with her, which instilled in him a love of dancing where he became an in-demand dancing partner at community dances.
Frances had a great love of animals that extended to all sorts, and especially to her cats Missy and Spooky, as well as beloved pets who passed before her: Butterscotch, Brandy, Blitz, and Gretchen. Frances was known for her clever sense of humor and her big compassionate heart. She was a member of Mount Bethel United Methodist Church since she was an infant, sang duets there with her husband, Bernard, and had a great love for her church and community.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda Franklin Hube of Durham, N.C.; brother, Charles E. Long of Fieldale, Va.; sister, Selma Long Sater of Martinsville, Va.; two grandchildren, Alex Franklin Kuretz of Fort Collins, Colo., and Amelia Fern Hube of Durham, N.C.; and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Zack Darbie Kuretz of Fort Collins, Colo.
A memorial service will be held at Mount Bethel United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Adam Brock officiating.
Memorials may be made to SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Highway, Martinsville, VA 24112, (276)-638-7297; or Mount Bethel United Methodist Church, 63 Mt. Bethel Church Circle, Martinsville, VA 24114.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory of Martinsville is serving the Franklin family. Online condolences may be made at www.NorrisFuneral.com.