Ida Frazier, 100, of Martinsville, Va., and Inverness, Fla., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Ida was born on September 7, 1919, in Franklin County, Va. to the late Wesley Arthur and Nancy Hodges Arthur. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; and her brother and sisters.
Earlier in life, she worked at a big department store in Baltimore, Maryland. When her husband, Ralph passed away, she did some traveling across the USA. Ida was an auxiliary member of the VFW where she was Queen of Poppy sales, and also belonged to the American Legion and The Red Hat Society.
For her 100th birthday party, Ron and Judy gave her a big party on the water with a pontoon boat ride, cabins on the water and a big dinner with family and friends.
She is survived by her nephews, Ron (Judy) Terry, Larry (JT) Arthur, Billy Arthur, and Jimmy (Becky) Arthur; nieces, Katherine Stufflefield, Betty and Kathy Lavinder; and sister-in-law, Hazel Arthur. She is also survived by many cousins and friends.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park with Pastor David Deisher officiating.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Frazier family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
