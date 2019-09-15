FREEMAN
Loveta McDaniel
January 26, 1927
September 13, 2019
Loveta McDaniel Freeman, 92, of Martinsville, Va., passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born January 26, 1927 in Cascade, Va., to Joseph and Lula McDaniel. Loveta was a child care provider for many years and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Freeman; eight siblings; and her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Freeman.
She is survived by four daughters, Linda Ellis (Charles), Brenda Wyatt (Barry), Pam Miller (Dennis) and Vivian Freeman; one son, Jimmy Freeman; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Arlene Harris.
The family will receive friends, Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Preskitt officiating.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.
To express online condolences, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.