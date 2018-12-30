FROST
Howard Neal
October 27, 1933
December 26, 2018
Howard Neal (Jack) Frost, passed away on December 26, 2018 at Blue Ridge Rehab Center. He was born on October 27, 1933 in Waverly, Iowa to the late Clarence Elmer Frost and Mabel Maude Judd. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Kenneth Frost and Ernest Frost; and by two sisters, Ivis F. Calvet and Pauline F. Gresham.
Howard attended school in Blacksburg, Virginia and moved to Martinsville where he completed his junior and senior years at Martinsville High School. He graduated in the class of 1950.
After serving four years in the Air Force, Howard attended the State University of New York Agricultural and Technical College at Alfred Station, N.Y. where he earned his Associate in Applied Sciences Degree in Heating and Air Conditioning in June 1957. He became a Registered Professional Engineer in July 1969 in the state of North Carolina and, through reciprocity, he was also registered in the state of Tennessee in April 1975 and in Virginia in May 1992 and the state of Texas in January 1993.
Howard worked for Virginia Blower Company in Collinsville, A. C. Corporation in Greensboro, N.C., the Robert S. Hudgins Company in Greensboro, N.C. and Prillaman & Pace in Martinsville, Virginia during his career.
After his retirement, he took up golf and bowling as his hobbies and called Bingo for the Blue Ridge Rehab Center.
He was a member of Broad Street Christian Church in Martinsville, Va.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Zimmerman Frost; his two daughters and their husbands, Jody (Carter) Walker and Laurie (Mathew) Williams; and by his grandchildren, Jonathan Whitfield, Jeremy Whitfield, Jeffrey (Leah) Walker and Jessica Williams; and a nephew and several nieces.
A graveside funeral will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 31, 2018 at Roselawn Burial Park. The Rev. Mark Parkinson will conduct the service.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville.
To express online condolences, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.