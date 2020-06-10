Fulcher, Lona Odetha Hethcox

Lona Odetha Hethcox Fulcher, 61, died on Monday, June 8, 2020, at home with her daughter by her side. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon, Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Sandy Ridge Christian Church Cemetery. Lona was born on September 29, 1958, in High Point, N.C., to Edna Vivian Lee and the late Lawrence Clifton Hethcox Jr. She was a past employee of the Kennedy House and American of Martinsville. She was a member of the Sandy Ridge Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Freddie Euell Fulcher; a brother, George Plantz; and a sister, Lora Lee; and father-in-law, Billie Fulcher. Survivors include her daughter, Hope Odetha Fulcher (Susan Fulcher); grandchildren, Alexander Christian (Alex) Lawson and Arabella Gilbert; brothers, Norman Plantz (Sandra) and Lawrence Clifton "Jake" Hethcox III (Shelly); sister, Deborah Scott (Ronnie); mother-in-law, Clara Williams Fulcher; sister-in-law, Vicki Coleman (Clyde); and many nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home, Madison, N.C., and all other times at 5919 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway, Va. Memorials may be made to the Sandy Ridge Christian Church Cemetery Fund, c/o of Shelby M. Williams 1118 Joe Scales Road, Sandy Ridge NC 27046. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
