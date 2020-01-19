Woodrow "Bruh" Galloway, 79, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The funeral will be held Monday, January 20, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Galilean House of Worship, with Bishop Michael Penn officiating. The body will lay in repose from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The family will be present for public visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the service begins. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will not be receiving friends at the house.
