Samuel Hampton Gann, 95, passed away on Monday, October 21 2019, at Sovah Health in Martinsville, Va.
A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Ayersville Baptist Church with burial to follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday night, October 23, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home in Madison, N.C.
A Rockingham County native, Samuel was born on May 23, 1924, to the late James Andrew "Doc" and Nellie Thornton Gann. He attended Starling Avenue Baptist Church in Martinsville. He was a World War II veteran serving in the Navy. Samuel began working at the age of 16 in the furniture industry working at Henry County Plywood of Martinsville. He loved to raise a garden, do lawn work and go fishing.
In addition to his parents, Samuel was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Virginia Wray Gann; his sisters, Orene Stevens, Leon Jefferson and Beatrice Priddy; and brother, James Taylor "Babe" Gann.
Samuel is survived by his daughter, Treva Jean Gann of the home; his sister, Pauline Gann Allen of Mocksville, N.C., and several nieces and nephews.
