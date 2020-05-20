November 2, 1947 - Monday, May 18, 2020 Douglas Marshall Gauldin, 72, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home. He was born on November 2, 1947, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Davey and Ruby Gilbert Gauldin. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a demolition expert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Louise Morris and Jessie Wetzel; and brother, Floyd Gauldin. Mr. Gauldin is survived by his wife, Cheryl Cassada Gauldin; daughter, Kimberly Viers (Jerry); sisters, Jadie Carter, Virgie Barbour (James), Delma Lawrence (James), and Georgia Smith; brothers, Jim Gauldin (Louise), Alfred Gauldin (Nancy), and Ray Gauldin (Susan); five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. The funeral will be on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Cassada Cemetery, Mountain Valley Road, Axton, Virginia. Memorials may be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 42 Mount Vernon Road, Axton, Virginia, 24054. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
