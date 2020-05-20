Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... STOKES COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... ROCKINGHAM COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF RADFORD IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF SALEM IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... FLOYD COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF ROANOKE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... HENRY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... PATRICK COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 915 AM EDT. * AT 517 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED A SLOW MOVING BAND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROANOKE... BLACKSBURG... SALEM... CHRISTIANSBURG... RADFORD... EDEN... AND REIDSVILLE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VIRGINIA TECH, THE MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY, THE SALEM FAIRGROUNDS, MARTINSVILLE AIRPORT, AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&