GAULDIN
Jerry Mason
December 24, 1942
September 21, 2019
Jerry Mason Gauldin, 76, formerly of Collinsville, Va., passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at home with his family.
He was born December 24, 1942 in Martinsville, Va. to the late Albert Gauldin and Ada Stowe Gauldin. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his sister, Gwen Stone. He was of the Baptist faith, and attended Fontaine Baptist Church in Ridgeway growing up just down the street from the church. Most of his career was spent in insurance sales.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy Gauldin of Roanoke; One daughter, Regina (Bobby) Bishop of Roanoke, two grandsons, Justin (Megan) Bishop of Lynchburg, Josh (Morgan) Bishop of Roanoke; four granddaughters, Liyang, Alyssa, Allie and Emma Bishop, all of Roanoke, and four great grandchildren, Lennon & Nixon Bishop of Lynchburg, and Zane & Dylan Bishop of Roanoke.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Fontaine Baptist Church in Ridgeway, Va. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Merle D Brown will officiate