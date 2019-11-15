Eli Gentry, 84, of A.L. Philpott Hwy., Spencer, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on January 16, 1935, in Henry County, Va., to the late Blanche D. Gentry and the late Eli Gentry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Wanda McGhee. Eli was a member of Christian View Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a Trustee. He retired from Miller Brewing Co.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Annie Mae Gentry of the home; son, Sidney Clay Gentry (Sandra) of Martinsville, Va.; a stepson, Wallace Via of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandson, Antonio Clay Gentry of Glen Burnie, Md.; his granddaughter, Andrea Lynn Gentry of Martinsville, Va.; son-in-law, Issac D. McGhee of Martinsville, Va.; and other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Christian View Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Gregory Perkins, eulogist. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church and all other times at the residence, 18863 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Spencer, Va. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens in Martinsville, Va.
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.