Marie Martin Gibson, 95, of Collinsville, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Figsboro Home for the Elderly.
She was born on August 1, 1924, in Patrick County, to the late Stephen Asberry Martin and the late Estelle Fulcher Martin. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her first husband, Leonard "PeeWee" Martin; second husband, Lee Gibson who passed on October 23, 1988; son, Gary Martin passed on September 27, 2011; daughters, Virginia Dare Martin, passed on May 30, 2005 and Mary Ann Adams, passed on November 18, 2018; sisters, Margaret M. Dodson and Annie Mae Turner; and brothers, Wesley "W.F." Martin, John Shockley Martin and James Ralph Martin.
Marie was a member of Collinsville Baptist Church. She was a seamstress at home. Her first job was at Bassett Walker, then she worked at Fieldcrest Mills, Sales Knitting (Tultex), and Hampton Wrenn Apparel. She also worked restaurant jobs at times where she worked at Shoney's and The Hut.
Maries is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Larry G. Martin and Patsy; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren; and sister, Libby M. Shelton.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Collinsville Baptist Church.
A funeral will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Collinsville Baptist Church with Pastor Tracy Freeman and Pastor Calvin Adams officiating.
The burial will follow the funeral at Roselawn Burial Park.
Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett has been entrusted with the arrangements for the Gibson family.
